By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– From inside their small Denver apartment, self-described “married millennials” Kelly Belknap and Matilda Sandstrom are designing backpacks inspired by their travels abroad.

“Our backpack is minimalist Scandinavian style,” Kelly said.

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 25 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

The couple often travels to Europe to visit Matilda’s home country of Sweden.

“When we travel, we want to pack as light as possible,” she said. “We want that style of backpack that looks good and holds up with you’re traveling.”

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 992 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

One summer, the couple used their backpacks to gather food to give to the hungry. They’d go to a local supermarket for groceries, make individual meals, and give them to those in need.

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 115 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

“Obviously handing out one meal to a person in need isn’t going to solve any huge problems, but we just wanted to spread some kindness and do what we could to help out,” Kelly said.

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 1678 copy Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

That’s how the couple came up with their company Adventurist Backpacks– minimalist style with maximum impact.

food bank1 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

“Giving back was implemented right away when we started the company,” Kelly explained.

For every backpack the Denver couple sells, they provide 25 meals to families in need. Through Feeding America, the company provided meals for more than 200 food banks in the U.S., including Food Bank of the Rockies.

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 1412 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

“We both have been so lucky in life. We come from great homes and great families, and we just want to be able to do what we love and give back at the same time,” Matilda said.

In just one year as a lean start-up company, Adventurist Backpacks has provided nearly 20,000 meals to people in need. Kelly and Matilda said their goal is to at least double that by this time next year.

adventure backpacks 10pkg frame 217 Denver Couple Designs, Sells Backpacks That Give Back

“We just felt like it was our duty as travelers to do what we could to spread some kindness,”

Each Adventurists Backpack retails for $65. The company also has other items for purchase.

LINK: Adventurists Backpacks

