  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton, Brighton Police Department, Eastgate Mobile Home Park, Homicide
Ryan Johnson (credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for a Brighton man after a woman was found was found dead early Thursday morning.

Police were called to investigate a disturbance at Eastgate mobile home park, at 3060 E. Bridge Street, at about 4:45 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 30s had been killed. A possible suspect in the homicide had left the area.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Ryan Johnson.

ryan johnson dob 012285 Woman Killed In Brighton; Police Seeking Man Believed To Be Armed And Dangerous

Ryan Johnson (credit: Brighton Police Department)

He is described as 6-foot-1, approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eye. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

Johnson is believed to be armed, and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Johnson, or has information about his whereabouts, should immediately call 9-1-1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s