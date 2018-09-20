BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for a Brighton man after a woman was found was found dead early Thursday morning.

Police were called to investigate a disturbance at Eastgate mobile home park, at 3060 E. Bridge Street, at about 4:45 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 30s had been killed. A possible suspect in the homicide had left the area.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Ryan Johnson.

He is described as 6-foot-1, approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eye. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

Johnson is believed to be armed, and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Johnson, or has information about his whereabouts, should immediately call 9-1-1.