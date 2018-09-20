DENVER (CBS4) — A man has been transported to the hospital after a trench collapse at a construction site in Denver. It happened on West 14th Avenue, between Yates and Xavier streets.

The Denver Police Department said 14th was closed in the area.

“One injured party transported for evaluation of injuries after being removed from collapse area,” the Denver Fire Department tweeted.

Officials did not provide any information about the man’s condition after he was rescued from the trench.