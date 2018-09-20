Filed Under:Denver Fire Department, Denver Police Department, Trench Rescue
(CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) — A man has been transported to the hospital after a trench collapse at a construction site in Denver. It happened on West 14th Avenue, between Yates and Xavier streets.

trench rescue frame 2527 Man Rushed To Hospital After Trench Collapse In Denver

(CBS)

The Denver Police Department said 14th was closed in the area.

trench rescue frame 1241 Man Rushed To Hospital After Trench Collapse In Denver

(CBS)

“One injured party transported for evaluation of injuries after being removed from collapse area,” the Denver Fire Department tweeted.

trench rescue frame 4938 Man Rushed To Hospital After Trench Collapse In Denver

(CBS)

Officials did not provide any information about the man’s condition after he was rescued from the trench.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s