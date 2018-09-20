  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our long-awaited pattern change blasted in Wednesday in a big way. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms delivered more than a trace of rain for the first time in nearly two weeks! Some areas in and around the Denver metro area and Front Range picked up anywhere from a tenth of an inch to over 1 inch in some areas!

kcnc master3 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Change Finally Arrives

Denver’s official rainfall total at DIA Wednesday was only .08 inches. But, that helps to boost our official numbers just a bit.

The combination of our stagnant high pressure system moving east, monsoon moisture straight out of mexico and a cold front oozing in from the north, all teamed up to finally bring Colorado a break in the 9 day heat wave!

kcnc master12 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Change Finally Arrives

 

Our Thursday will begin with clouds and few lingering showers. But, that wont last all day. By late morning we should see gradually clearing skies with mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

We are still expecting cooler, drier air to spill in on Friday to return the 70s to Denver for the first time since the first week of September.

Fall arrives this weekend with the Autumnal Equinox happening Saturday night at 7:54 PM. Weather however, will be more like late summer with mid 80s and lots of sunshine.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Change Finally Arrives

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Change Finally Arrives

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Big Change Finally Arrives

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

