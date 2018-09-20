  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Colorado woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse after her 6-week-old son starved to death

Donica Mirabal of Colorado Springs entered her plea Wednesday and faces eight to 32 years in prison when she is sentenced on Nov. 30.

Zayden Ostrander was found dead on Feb. 28, 2017. The coroner found the baby had no fat in his body.

KRDO-TV reports Mirabal’s mother told investigators she called the Department of Human Services. A caseworker reported that five days before Zayden’s death he appeared to be “alert” and “had good color” in his face.

The boy’s father, John Ostrander, is serving a 32-year prison term after pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in death.

Both parents initially faced murder charges.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

