SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– A string of suspicious fires in Superior has investigators searching for a suspected arsonist.

Early Thursday morning a family woke up to their smoke alarms going off and a piece of furniture burning inside their home.

No one was hurt and firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

Detectives believe that someone broke into the home and started the fire.

There’s been at least one other suspicious fire on the same street.