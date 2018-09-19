  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Army, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Daniel Lehman, Fort Carson, Local TV, West Point, West Point Academy
Daniel Lehman (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Questions remain in the murder of a U.S. Army Captain and West Point Academy graduate who was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday night in helping solve the murder of Daniel Lehman. The 28 year old was shot near South Nevada Avenue and Costilla Street between 1:55 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday, police say.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:14 a.m. when someone reported seeing a body.

Anyone with more information or saw what happened is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

