BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)
(credit: Twitter/@Chipthebuffalo)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Chip, the mascot for the University of Colorado-Boulder football team, was carted off the field during the game last weekend, leaving many concerned fans wondering what happened. There was some speculation that the person in the buffalo costume may have overheated during the unseasonably hot weather. But videos posted online show Chip dropping to the ground of Folsom Field — after a major misfire from a t-shirt cannon.

He left the field on the back of a cart but later tweeted that he was doing OK.

