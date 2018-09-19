DENVER (CBS4) – One of the world’s largest apparel companies has picked their building for their corporate headquarters in their move to Denver. VF Corp, which owns The North Face, announced last month that it is moving its headquarters to Denver in 2019.

They’ll move into the former Gates headquarters at 15th Street and Wewatta Street.

It’s 10 stories high, and the size of the building gives VF Corp the ability to hire even more people than originally planned at the headquarters. They say they have enough space for 1,200 workers.

The company says it plans to create 800 jobs for now, but says the extra space gives it the opportunity to expand the workforce in the future.