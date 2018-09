DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens wants to say thank you to military members and first responders this weekend. On Saturday, the park will host a Heroes’ Day by offering free admission to the men and women who protect our communities and country.

Those who are currently serving and have served need to show proper identification and pick up a free ticket at the main gate. Family members of those service members will receive discounted tickets.

LINK: Heroes’ Day At Elitch Gardens