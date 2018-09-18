By Jamie Leary

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people to keep dogs on leashes and doors to be closed after a mountain lion wandered in to the Foot of the Mountain Motel in Boulder.

More than a week ago, the motel surveillance camera captures the lion as it lunges toward a man and his dog, which fortunately, on a leash.

“He saw it immediately, and I just took the dog right back inside,” said Alex Gower, the motel’s General Manager.

The lion then notices an open front door to the motel office and wanders in.

“He read the welcome mat apparently and made himself right at home,” said Gower.

The door had been propped open by an employee who had her arms full of linens. She was fortunately across the lot in the laundry room. The lion didn’t stick around for long.

Gower called Park and Wildlife officials to report it. They told him it was extremely rare for mountain lions to wander into buildings or homes.

In another rare case, a mountain lion wandered into a Boulder home and killed a house cat in August.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say August mountain lion activity was more public that month because of the break-in at the Boulder home. There was also an incident where CPW tranquilized a mountain lion in Boulder for relocation on Aug. 29.

“Wildlife co-exists in many of the areas we all call home. Same with bears. Nothing out of the ordinary for either. Bears are in their hyperphagia stage (excessive hunger) right now getting ready for winter hibernation and eating up to 20,000 calories a day to pack on the pounds,” said Jason Clay, spokesperson for the Northeast region.

The Motel now has posted signs about the lion and continue to warn visitors. While they have their fair share of wildlife, bears included, the lion was a first for Gower. He says staff will no longer be leaving the door open — even for a short trip across the property.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Living With Lions Section

