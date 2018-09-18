LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will be day to day after injuring his right elbow during Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Bud Black.

“Trevor is doing better. We got pretty good results this afternoon from the doctors and radiologist and people who studied Trevor’s elbow,” Black said. “It looks like there is some inflammation, little bit of soreness around joint but structurally the joint is intact. Overall there is some inflammation we hope will quiet down and hopefully in a few days he’ll be back playing.”

Story left Monday night’s game in Los Angeles in the 4th inning. He originally hurt his elbow making a diving play in the 1st inning and then appeared to aggravate it again during his next at bat.

Story is currently hitting .288 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI.

The Rockies will play the Dodgers Tuesday night at 8:10 and then will close out their final series against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Including their two games remaining against the Dodgers, the Rockies have 12 games remaining and are currently a half-game behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings.