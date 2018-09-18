  • CBS4On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will be day to day after injuring his right elbow during Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Bud Black.

“Trevor is doing better. We got pretty good results this afternoon from the doctors and radiologist and people who studied Trevor’s elbow,” Black said. “It looks like there is some inflammation, little bit of soreness around joint but structurally the joint is intact. Overall there is some inflammation we hope will quiet down and hopefully in a few days he’ll be back playing.”

Story left Monday night’s game in Los Angeles in the 4th inning. He originally hurt his elbow making a diving play in the 1st inning and then appeared to aggravate it again during his next at bat.

gettyimages 1035226730 Rockies Trevor Story Is Day To Day With Elbow Injury

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Manager Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies walks with Trevor Story #27 back to the dugout after Story left his at-bat injured and replaced by Pat Valaika #4 (not in photo) during the fourth inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Story is currently hitting .288 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI.

gettyimages 995775506 master Rockies Trevor Story Is Day To Day With Elbow Injury

DENVER, CO – JULY 10: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies adjusts his cap while heading to the field prior to the start of the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on July 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Rockies will play the Dodgers Tuesday night at 8:10 and then will close out their final series against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Including their two games remaining against the Dodgers, the Rockies have 12 games remaining and are currently a half-game behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings.

