AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some superheroes came together Tuesday to help brighten the day of children staying at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Batman and Superman were among the heroes rappelling down from the top of the hospital. Afterward, they met with some of the excited children inside.

“He gave me a high five and gave me a knuckle,” said one girl.

“I gave Superman a high five,” said a boy.

“Does that bring a smile to your face and make you happy?” he was asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

The men behind the masks are members of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team.

