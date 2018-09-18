Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Children's Hospital Colorado, Local TV, Superheroes

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some superheroes came together Tuesday to help brighten the day of children staying at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

superheroes childrens 5vo transfer frame 205 Superheroes Deliver Excitement To Childrens Hospital Patients

(credit: CBS)

Batman and Superman were among the heroes rappelling down from the top of the hospital. Afterward, they met with some of the excited children inside.

superheroes childrens 5vo transfer frame 0 Superheroes Deliver Excitement To Childrens Hospital Patients

(credit: CBS)

“He gave me a high five and gave me a knuckle,” said one girl.

superheroes childrens 5sotvo transfer frame 1083 Superheroes Deliver Excitement To Childrens Hospital Patients

(credit: CBS)

“I gave Superman a high five,” said a boy.

“Does that bring a smile to your face and make you happy?” he was asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

superheroes childrens 5sotvo transfer frame 422 Superheroes Deliver Excitement To Childrens Hospital Patients

(credit: CBS)

The men behind the masks are members of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team.

