DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council made a decision about recently-controversial children lemonade stands. Councilors voted to exempt children from being required to have a special license to have a lemonade stand.

The move now allows temporary stands for children 17 years and younger in neighborhoods. The children have to sell the lemonade in disposable cups.

In May, a Stapleton neighborhood mother and her three boys were met by Denver police after someone reported their lemonade stand, and they were forced to shut down. The family didn’t have the necessary permits.

Weeks later, she started a petition to change local laws to make it easier for kids to start lemonade stands.

The ordinance needs the mayor’s signature.

LINK: Lemonade Stand Ordinance