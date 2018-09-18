  • CBS4On Air

Denver City Council, Jennifer Knowles, Lemonade Stand
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council made a decision about recently-controversial children lemonade stands. Councilors voted to exempt children from being required to have a special license to have a lemonade stand.

no lemonade stands 5pkg transfer frame 1690 Kids Lemonade Stands Now Allowed Without Permit In Denver

(credit: CBS)

The move now allows temporary stands for children 17 years and younger in neighborhoods. The children have to sell the lemonade in disposable cups.

no lemonade stands 5pkg transfer frame 420 Kids Lemonade Stands Now Allowed Without Permit In Denver

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Jennifer Knowels. (credit: CBS)

In May, a Stapleton neighborhood mother and her three boys were met by Denver police after someone reported their lemonade stand, and they were forced to shut down. The family didn’t have the necessary permits.

tue0087 lemonadectmpkgpetersonletrunc frame 3847 Kids Lemonade Stands Now Allowed Without Permit In Denver

Jennifer Knowles (credit: CBS)

Weeks later, she started a petition to change local laws to make it easier for kids to start lemonade stands.

The ordinance needs the mayor’s signature.

LINK: Lemonade Stand Ordinance

