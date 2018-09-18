Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Giddy Up PAC, Hickenlooper For President, John Hickenlooper, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper commented on his so-called Leadership PAC, called “Giddy Up PAC,” during the Lifelong Colorado event at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning.

When asked what forming the PAC meant, he replied, “This allows me the ability to have a certain amount of freedom and support candidates in other states.”

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

He also said that it’s something he’s been thinking about for a long time and that his “future is with the Democratic party.”

The PAC’s formation allows the governor to distribute money to campaigns in other states, usually a hallmark of politicians with presidential aspirations.

Hickenlooper, 65, has long been floated as a possible 2020 presidential contender. He’s a popular two-term governor of swing state Colorado who has a colorful background as an oil geologist and brewpub owner.

