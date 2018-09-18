By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Out with the old and in with the new – that’s the current tone at one of Colorado’s most visited destination attractions.

Glenwood Hot Springs will begin a major makeover later this fall and already the buzz around the project is building. The multi-million-dollar renovation includes adding new aquatic features, replacing the existing waterslides, kiddie pool and miniature golf course with an all-new updated and integrated waterpark.

According to a news release, the main attraction will be the construction of an Adventure River.

“The new Adventure River is a custom-designed tube ride in keeping with the family-oriented Colorado outdoor experience,” Glenwood Hot Springs CEO and President Kjell Mitchell said.

“The attraction is a novelty among geothermal destinations in that it will offer visitors a high-quality theme park ride experience at a hot springs resort. Riders will get the sense that they are floating down a mountain creek in Colorado—complete with lush landscaping, cascading tiers and boulder features,” he added.

Workers will also remodel the children’s play area, and add more water features visible from downtown.

Officials hope the new work can begin in January 2019 and estimates completion by July 2019.

To meet this schedule, the dated features, including water slides and mini golf, will be removed later this fall.

