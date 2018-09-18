  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Garfield County, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Springs, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Out with the old and in with the new – that’s the current tone at one of Colorado’s most visited destination attractions.

Glenwood Hot Springs will begin a major makeover later this fall and already the buzz around the project is building. The multi-million-dollar renovation includes adding new aquatic features, replacing the existing waterslides, kiddie pool and miniature golf course with an all-new updated and integrated waterpark.

glenwood hot springs resort1 Get Ready For A Big Makeover At Glenwood Hot Springs

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

According to a news release, the main attraction will be the construction of an Adventure River.

“The new Adventure River is a custom-designed tube ride in keeping with the family-oriented Colorado outdoor experience,” Glenwood Hot Springs CEO and President Kjell Mitchell said.

“The attraction is a novelty among geothermal destinations in that it will offer visitors a high-quality theme park ride experience at a hot springs resort. Riders will get the sense that they are floating down a mountain creek in Colorado—complete with lush landscaping, cascading tiers and boulder features,” he added.

glenwood hot springs resort Get Ready For A Big Makeover At Glenwood Hot Springs

(credit: CBS)

Workers will also remodel the children’s play area, and add more water features visible from downtown.

Officials hope the new work can begin in January 2019 and estimates completion by July 2019.

To meet this schedule, the dated features, including water slides and mini golf, will be removed later this fall.

LINK: Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s