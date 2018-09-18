DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is the third most age-friendly state in the nation, at least according to AARP.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers teamed up with AARP to make the announcement at the Lifelong Colorado event at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning.

Colorado comes in third behind New York and Massachusetts in its ability to address the challenges of a growing older population.

“Colorado has defined itself so successfully around economic development, how we collaborate and bring people together to solve serious problems, I think this will become our next horizon and something that we will, once again, do better than everyone else,” said Hickenlooper.