CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos travel to Baltimore on Sunday, and rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is going to do all he can to notch his first full sack as a pro. On the CBS4 Sports show Xfinity Monday Live he was asked which quarterback he most wants to sack in the league.

“I hope it’s Joe,” he said, referring to Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Chubb, the Broncos first round draft pick last April, has a 1/2 sack after his first two regular season games. He and Darian Stewart jointly sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 1.

Chubb said he’s going to start watching Ravens film on Tuesday and getting mentally prepared for his first regular season road game.

“I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be easy trying to get to (Flacco),” Chubb said. “I know his offensive line is pretty good.”

The Broncos are off to a 2-0 start after a 20-19 comeback victory on Sunday against Oakland that Chubb described as an “emotional roller coaster.”

“Coming back from halftime everybody was lifting each other up like ‘We’re not out of this game,'” said Chubb. “And then on the sidelines every time the offense was on the field the defense was like ‘Yeah, we just feel we’re going to win this game.’

“And then to actually go out there and complete it? It felt like a movie.”

Chubb said that when Broncos kicker Brandon McManus nailed the game-winning field goal, “the whole sideline erupted.”

Since joining the Broncos, Chubb said one of the things he’s been most surprised by is fellow outside linebacker Von Miller’s antics.

“When you see him joking around on TV and stuff you think he’s just doing that for TV, but this man’s a clown 24-7,” Chubb said.

Broncos rookie class making big contributions to team's 2-0 start. RB @rolls_royce21, WR @SuttonCourtland & RB @I_CU_boy have combined for most off. yds. (366) by an NFL rookie class thru 2 gms since the '94 Colts (379). LB @astronaut also leads NFL rookies w/8 QB pressures. pic.twitter.com/jPsPnym2iF — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 18, 2018

Chubb currently leads all NFL defensive rookies with eight quarterback pressures. Look for him, Miller and the rest of the Broncos defense to put some serious heat on the Ravens offense when the game kicks off on Sunday at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

You can watch the game on CBS4.