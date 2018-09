TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)– A man died after suffering a medical emergency while climbing in Telluride over the weekend.

The 74-year-old man from Grand Junction was climbing Via Ferrata, a protected climbing route, with his steapdaughter on Saturday afternoon.

He had just finished a tricky portion of the climb when his stepdaughter and he sat down on a ledge. That’s when he lost consciousness.

She started CPR and called for help. Unfortunately first responders were unable to revive him.