DENVER (CBS4) – Four U.S. veterans are about to embark on a massive challenge. Researchers from the University of Denver will be there documenting the whole thing.

fight oar die mn raw 01 concatenated 160529 frame 80870 Veterans To Journey Across Atlantic In The Name Of Mental Health

The group, known as Fight Oar Die, is taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge which means they will row 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic in a 30 foot boat. It’s an effort to raise awareness for mental health challenges.

fight oar die mn raw 01 concatenated 160529 frame 66120 Veterans To Journey Across Atlantic In The Name Of Mental Health

“Everyone of us had a fellow veteran, a friend that we served with that had issues reintegrating into civilian life once they got out or they took their lives,” said Bryant Knight.

The DU researchers are now giving the veterans personalized psychological evaluations to help them prepare for the 36-to-50 day journey. Researchers will also study how people adapt in extreme environments.

fight oar die mn raw 01 concatenated 160529 frame 67086 Veterans To Journey Across Atlantic In The Name Of Mental Health

The group is on its way to Alabama where they will train for the event in December. The journey begins in Spain’s Canary Islands and they hope to row all the way to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean.

More than 30 other competitors from around the world will also try to conquer the feat.

