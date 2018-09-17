  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver plans to add more signage and better markings to accommodate new bike lanes along a busy stretch of roadway.

The bike lane is on Monaco Parkway between Belleview and Magnolia, more than two miles.

bike lane confusion 10pkg frame 2295 City Plans Additional Signage, Markings To Accommodate New Bike Lanes

(credit: CBS)

The new bicycle lane is catching some drivers by surprise. That’s forcing many drivers to quickly merge or drive through the bike lane.

bike lane confusion 10pkg frame 1379 City Plans Additional Signage, Markings To Accommodate New Bike Lanes

(credit: CBS)

“I wish they would pay more attention to the new lanes. They drive in them. I think they think it’s another lane and it’s clear they’ve gone down to one lane,” said resident Samantha Oakes. “I really like it because it forces people to slow down especially with the curves over here.”

bike lane confusion 10pkg frame 1648 City Plans Additional Signage, Markings To Accommodate New Bike Lanes

(credit: CBS)

A community meeting with Denver Public Works is scheduled for late October.

bike lane confusion 10pkg frame 510 City Plans Additional Signage, Markings To Accommodate New Bike Lanes

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Works says that “a good deal of time” passed between outreach efforts and implementation of the bike lane. The agency also believes that the new bike lanes will take drivers a while to get used to.

