DENVER (CBS4) – Linebacker Von Miller registered his fourth sack of the season on Sunday during the Denver Broncos game against the Oakland Raiders.

Miller sacked quarterback Derek Carr at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in the second quarter.

After the sack Miller crawled away from Carr on the ground in celebration. Maybe the familiar sight should be called the “Von Crawl”?

Von Miller picking up right where he left off. Raiders even tried to chip him there. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 16, 2018

Miller now has 87.5 sacks in his career.