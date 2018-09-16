  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Carlson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings (R) reacts after missing a potential game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday. The rookie pushed his final kick wide right, just like his attempt from 49 earlier in overtime.

gettyimages 1034499834 Only 2 Weeks Into NFL Season, There Have Already Been 2 Ties

Daniel Carlson of the Minnesota Vikings (R) reacts after missing a potential game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 16, 2018 in Green Bay. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It was the second tie so far this season in the NFL. In Week 1 the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers tied 21-21.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.

The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks. Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings had come back from a 20-7 deficit at the start of the fourth.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s