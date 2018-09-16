GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Carlson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings (R) reacts after missing a potential game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday. The rookie pushed his final kick wide right, just like his attempt from 49 earlier in overtime.

It was the second tie so far this season in the NFL. In Week 1 the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers tied 21-21.

Since regular-season overtime was introduced in 1974, there have never been more than two ties in an @NFL season. https://t.co/n25BiViEdf — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 16, 2018

Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.

The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks. Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings had come back from a 20-7 deficit at the start of the fourth.

