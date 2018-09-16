GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Silver Creek Fire grew, yet again, to more than 11,000 acres on Sunday. Now, three new neighborhoods in Grand County are on notice they may have to evacuate ahead of that fire.

The Rabbit Ears Village, Bear Mountain and the Lake Agnes areas are under pre-evacuation notice. Coloradans living in more than 200 homes in the Old Park and Gore Lake Communities remain evacuated.

Lightning started the fire in July. The fire is burning near Kremmling in Grand County. Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines Wednesday.

The fire is 35 percent contained. About 175 firefighters along with air tankers and helicopters are at the fire lines.

The Kremmling Fairgrounds is taking in larger vehicles and trailers and will be able to accept a small number of animals. Those bringing animals to the fairgrounds are asked to enter on 10th and Railroad (SW corner) due to the Type 2 team equipment moving in.

