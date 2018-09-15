Seaman Fire Fully Contained; Closures Still In Place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Seaman Fire burning in Larimer County is now 100 percent contained, officials said Saturday morning. The fire burned 231 acres near the Seaman Reservoir.

The fire flared up on Tuesday due to a lightning strike. Smoke from the fire in the lower Poudre Canyon could be seen from Fort Collins.

Officials say the Greyrock and Hewlett Gulch trails are still closed for public safety.

The city of Fort Collins’ Gateway Park Natural Area is also closed to the public until further notice. There are no road closures in effect.

LINK: Seaman Fire InciWeb Page

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.