DENVER (CBS4) – Two Broncos fans made history on Friday as they got married at the Miniature Mile High Stadium. It was the first time anyone had used the venue for a wedding.

The ceremony has all the makings of a big NFL game; a famous venue, the national anthem, cheering fans and an officiant.

Kelli Lee and Scott Dankenbring dated in high school, and created their own families before rekindling their love.

“What do you want people to take away from this?” CBS4’s Stan Bush asked.

“Have fun,” Lee said.