KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — The Silver Creek Fire burning near Kremmling in Grand County has flared back up again. Firefighters say it is now nearly twice as big as it was last month.

Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines Wednesday and moved to within about 5 miles of Highway 40.

The 6,000 acre Silver Creek fire north of Kremmling (which has been burning for 2 months) has blown back up in last day or so. Our friend Larry Pierce captured the smoke from Rabbit Ears Pass. This warm, dry weather isn't helping firefighters. @CBSDenver #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/C7IaM5x3fV — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) September 13, 2018

Homes in some nearby neighborhoods are under pre-evacuation notice.

So far this fire’s burned more than 9,400 acres. It is 53 percent contained.

A warning about smoke was sent out in neighboring Grand County because of the fire.

“The Silver Creek Fire has intensified and is producing heavy smoke in western Grand County. Rural areas north of Kremmling will be most affected, and with active fire activity expected today we are anticipating smoke impacts through at least Friday morning,” the Grand County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

