KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — The Silver Creek Fire burning near Kremmling in Grand County has flared back up again. Firefighters say it is now nearly twice as big as it was last month.

Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines Wednesday and moved to within about 5 miles of Highway 40.

Homes in some nearby neighborhoods are under pre-evacuation notice.

Smoke from the Silver Creek Fire (credit: CBS)

Smoke from the Silver Creek Fire (credit: CBS)

So far this fire’s burned more than 9,400 acres. It is 53 percent contained.

A warning about smoke was sent out in neighboring Grand County because of the fire.

“The Silver Creek Fire has intensified and is producing heavy smoke in western Grand County. Rural areas north of Kremmling will be most affected, and with active fire activity expected today we are anticipating smoke impacts through at least Friday morning,” the Grand County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

