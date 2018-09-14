The EEOC says Cargill denies wrongdoing but agreed to settle to avoid further litigation.Last year, the EEOC found that the workers were fired in 2016 after they skipped work for three days to protest a decision by plant management to stop permitting Muslim employees to take short breaks for prayer.
Hundreds of Somali-Americans work at the plant in Fort Morgan, located 75 miles (115 kilometers) northeast of Denver.
