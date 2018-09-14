  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Littleton, Lockheed Martin, U.S. Air Force
(Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it is awarding Lockheed Martin a $7.2 billion contract to build 22 next-generation Global Positioning System satellites.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a Friday statement the satellites, known as GPS 3 Follow-On, “will provide greater accuracy, and improved anti-jamming capabilities, making them more resilient.”

Chip Eschenfelder, a spokesman for Lockheed Martin Space, says the satellites will be built at the company’s Waterton campus in the Denver suburb of Littleton.

The Air Force says the first GPS IIIF satellite could be ready for launch in 2026.

Lockheed has been constructing 10 GPS 3 satellites for the Air Force under a previous contract.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s