By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– It was between sets of the Joe Russo’s Almost Dead concert on Aug. 16 at Red Rocks Amphitheater when an apparently unprovoked attack occurred: Garth Jacob was in the third row sitting with his father when, without warning, someone punched him in the mouth for no discernible reason.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 1520 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

(credit: Garth Jacob)

“I was shaking and bleeding pretty badly,” he said.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 30 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

(credit: CBS)

A security camera captured an image of the suspected attacker. He’s a white male about 6-foot tall with dark very short hair.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 1730 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

(credit: Jefferson County)

Gabe’s father Bill had tried to grab the attacker, but didn’t succeed. He said the man was walking to the top at a brisk pace and he couldn’t get security guards to stop him. He said he could not tell if the attacker what was impaired by alcohol or drugs.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 313 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Garth Jacob (credit: CBS)

As the band began its second set, Garth was taken to the hospital. He lost two teeth, required 12 stitches and suffered two broken bones.

He would like to see the man who hit him identified and captured.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 860 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

(credit: Jefferson County)

“Why did this happen? I mostly hope somebody who knows more than I do comes forward and helps figure this out,” said Jacob.

red rocks attack 6pkg frame 547 Jeffco Sheriff Searches For Red Rocks Concert Attacker

Garth Jacob (credit: CBS)

Garth Jacob (credit: CBS)

Anyone with information about the identity of the attacker is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-277-0211.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

