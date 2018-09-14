GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A popular Colorado trail will be getting some much needed attention and care. The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed from Monday through Saturday (Sept. 17–22.) for trail and parking lot maintenance.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening (Sept. 16.) Any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after that time will be subject to towing.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Rick Truex, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. “The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish important maintenance work.”

For hiking alternatives in the area, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or Visit Glenwood: www.visitglenwood.com/things-to-do/trail-guide/