DENVER (CBS4)– While you’re waiting to board at Denver International Airport, why not stop in the beer garden and take a “Beer Flight?”

The Beer Garden at the center of the Jeppesen Terminal at DIA has returned and will be serving brew to passengers through Sept. 24.

dia beer garden jb raw 1 concatenated 143525 frame 7855 Catch A Beer Flight At DIA

(credit: CBS)

The Beer Flights coincide with worldwide Oktoberfest celebrations and the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The beer garden features some of Colorado’s top micro-breweries and brew masters.

Tickets are $10 and you can take home a souvenir glass.

