  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alpine Rescue Team, Evergreen, Local TV, Rescue Missions

By Dominic Garcia

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Alpine Rescue Team based in Evergreen recently broke ground on a new museum that will house everything from vintage rescue equipment to historical documents.

alpine rescue history center frame 871 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Steve Wilson (credit: CBS)

“We have memorabilia of old missions in that corner and historical missions over here,” Mission Coordinator Steve Wilson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

alpine rescue history center frame 437 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

The building will be two stories. The first story will house historical documents like old rescue logs and mission notes.

alpine rescue history center frame 961 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

Wilson says other teams will be able to add their own and study their collection to help in future missions. He also says the area will house more writings that are sentimental.

alpine rescue history center frame 721 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

“It can even be written down memories of our founding members. Even members today who want to talk about memorable missions,” said Wilson.

alpine rescue history center frame 2719 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

Steve Wilson (credit: CBS)

The Alpine Rescue team will have plenty or memorable missions to choose from.

alpine rescue history center frame 2589 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

In addition to mountain rescues, the team helped in the 2013 floods in Northern Colorado, and even traveled to help in the recovery effort after the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster.

alpine rescue history center frame 901 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

“Teams from Colorado including Alpine were asked to go help with the search effort for the debris and for the crew members,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

alpine rescue history center frame 811 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

The second floor of the facility will be the museum. It will show off old gear, clothing, and pictures that date back to the 1950s. Much of what will be on display has been donated by past members and their families.

alpine rescue history center frame 2294 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

But before the team never had an official place to store it and show it off. That will change once the facility is finished in about 6 months.

alpine rescue history center frame 1692 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a passion of mine; it’s one of my life’s work. And now a museum that’s dedicated to that… that’s cool!”

alpine rescue history center frame 1417 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

alpine rescue history center frame 994 Museum To Honor Rescue Teams, Showcase Bygone Equipment

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s