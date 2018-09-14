By Dominic Garcia

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Alpine Rescue Team based in Evergreen recently broke ground on a new museum that will house everything from vintage rescue equipment to historical documents.

“We have memorabilia of old missions in that corner and historical missions over here,” Mission Coordinator Steve Wilson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The building will be two stories. The first story will house historical documents like old rescue logs and mission notes.

Wilson says other teams will be able to add their own and study their collection to help in future missions. He also says the area will house more writings that are sentimental.

“It can even be written down memories of our founding members. Even members today who want to talk about memorable missions,” said Wilson.

The Alpine Rescue team will have plenty or memorable missions to choose from.

In addition to mountain rescues, the team helped in the 2013 floods in Northern Colorado, and even traveled to help in the recovery effort after the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster.

“Teams from Colorado including Alpine were asked to go help with the search effort for the debris and for the crew members,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The second floor of the facility will be the museum. It will show off old gear, clothing, and pictures that date back to the 1950s. Much of what will be on display has been donated by past members and their families.

But before the team never had an official place to store it and show it off. That will change once the facility is finished in about 6 months.

“It’s a passion of mine; it’s one of my life’s work. And now a museum that’s dedicated to that… that’s cool!”

