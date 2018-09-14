By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4) — A lot of people use the hotel parking lots around the Denver International Airport for long term parking — and they pay to do so — but CBS4 has learned many of those travelers being targeted by car thieves.

Tim Bicknell lives in Summit County and last month he decided to come down the night before an early flight and stay at the Hampton Inn on Tower Road.

The trip was a special one: the family was celebrating the birthday of his 88-year-old father-in-law at a church camp in North Carolina.

He regrets parking where he did — his Ford F-350 truck was swiped from the parking lot.

And he’s not alone.

Denver police records show there were 23 vehicle thefts reported from the airport area between Aug. 1 and Sept. 2.

We reached out to officials at the Hampton Inn and are waiting for their response.

Bicknell says he did sign papers when he checked in — warning him the hotel wouldn’t be responsible for damage or theft in the lot. It’s now a matter of negotiating with his insurance company.

The stolen 2006 Ford F-350 extended cab has a license plate of ZI4 877. If you happen to see it cruising around, Bicknell would love for you to give police a call.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.