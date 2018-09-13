Filed Under:Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV, Seaman Reservoir, U.S. Forest Service, Wildfires
The Seaman Fire (credit: USFS)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters area gaining ground on a fire started by lightning near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County. The wildfire is 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire has grown to 240 acres and is threatening 11 structures.

On Wednesday night, officials say firefighters made good progress on the fire with the help of light wind and substantial air support.

The U.S. Forest Service says smoke from the fire in the lower Poudre Canyon can be seen from Fort Collins.

seaman fire2 copy Crews Make Progress On Seaman Reservoir Fire

A voluntary evacuation of the Smith Bridge area is in place. There were no road closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

copter 4 via city pool frame 1180 Crews Make Progress On Seaman Reservoir Fire

(credit: CBS)

Crews are moving in from the ground and in the air.

pm copter tuesday frame 136011 Crews Make Progress On Seaman Reservoir Fire

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning in grass and brush with pockets of conifers near the Hewlett Fire burn scar.

copter 4 via city pool frame 1360 Crews Make Progress On Seaman Reservoir Fire

(credit: CBS)

The Forest Service is asking people to keep their drones on the ground so they can fight the fire.

