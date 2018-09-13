  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our long streak of 90 degree heat continues on Thursday with a high near 93° in Denver. Sunny and completely dry weather also continues allowing for no improvement to our drought status.

The official drought monitor is updated each Thursday morning and the latest update shows zero improvement from a week ago. That means nearly 75% of Colorado is under some stage of drought and 44% of the state is currently experiencing extreme or exceptional which are the two worse drought categories. Officially the Denver area is considered to be “abnormally dry” which is often the prelude to drought.

The warm and dry weather along with some gusty wind Thursday afternoon will keep the fire danger high in the mountains and over much of the Western Slope. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunny, dry, and hot weather will continue for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Plan on it be toasty for the Buffs and Broncos games this weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

