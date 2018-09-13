  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Rockies, Local TV, LoDo, Smartphone Breathalyzers

By Tori Mason

The Colorado Department of Transportation is offering a discount on personal smartphone breathalyzers until Saturday. The sale is part of CDOT’s summer campaign to end drunk driving. More than 2,200 people have already taken advantage of the discount.

DENVER (CBS4) – CDOT representatives were outside Coors Field before Thursday’s Rockies game, offering fans free blood alcohol content screenings.

Blow Before You Go: CDOT Spreads Word About Breathalyzers In LoDo

(credit: CBS)

Many were shocked at the results.

They said seeing those numbers light up after blowing air out makes you more aware of how much you’ve really had to drink.

Blow Before You Go: CDOT Spreads Word About Breathalyzers In LoDo

(credit: CBS)

The smartphone breathalyzers are compact and easy to use. They’re great to take with you to sporting events, a night out or wherever else you might be drinking.

Blow Before You Go: CDOT Spreads Word About Breathalyzers In LoDo

(credit: CBS)

A quick test could be the difference between thinking you’re fine to drive and a DUI. Or worse — hurting yourself or the people around you.

The breathalyzers are normally $100 but you can get one for just $50 until Saturday through codot.bactrack.com.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

