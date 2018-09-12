AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A robbery attempt in Aurora didn’t go quite as planned. Instead of walking away with a bunch of money, the suspect ran off without his gun — and almost lost his pants on the way out.

Video posted by the Aurora Police Department shows a man approach the counter at the E-Cig of Denver on Sunday, Sept. 2.

He pulled out a gun — police said it was a BB gun with the orange tip removed — but fumbled it and it slid over the counter to the employee’s side.

He attempts to jump over the counter, but gives up as the female employee goes for the gun on the ground.

He turns and runs, and as he kicks the front door open his pants drop nearly to his knees. You can see him struggling to pull them back up as he runs through the parking lot.

The suspect was wearing a red hat, a blue Denver Broncos sweatshirt with an orange “D” on the front, black pants, sunglasses, orange gloves and white shoes.