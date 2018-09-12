NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Senator and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be headlining a Colorado Democratic Party fundraiser later this month.

The party confirms that Rodham Clinton will be in Colorado on Sept. 23 for the fundraiser hosted by former Senator and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar.

The fundraiser is through the Democratic party’s Fearless Project.

It is unclear where the fundraiser will take place.