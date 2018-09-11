  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers and students at Red Hawk Ridge Elementary School in Aurora received a surprise thanks to Burlington Stores. The company is opening a new location nearby.

The company, which partners with AdoptAClassroom.org, surprised the school with a $10,000 check on Tuesday.

The money will be split among the teachers who often pay for supplies for their classrooms out of their own pockets.

“Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and in their classrooms. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org,” said Kait Whitaker, the school’s principal, in a news release.

The company makes a donation to a local school in the area of each grand opening to celebrate a new store location.

