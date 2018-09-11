WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet says he’ll vote against Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Bennet, a Democrat and Colorado’s senior senator, released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday morning saying the nominee will threaten women’s right to abortions and make decisions that would end up causing harm to the environment.

Bennet said he’s “discouraged” by Republicans’ refusal to release documents from Kavanaugh’s past, including from his time working as a top White House aide in the George W. Bush presidential administration.

“I have concluded that Judge Kavanaugh will create a Supreme Court majority that will threaten women’s reproductive rights, roll back essential environmental regulations, and favor large corporations over workers,” Bennet wrote.

I will vote “No” on Supreme Court nominee Judge Kavanaugh. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/EE6MqjSiFK — Michael Bennet (@SenBennetCO) September 11, 2018

Democrats don’t have the votes to block President Donald Trump’s nominee, but that didn’t stop them from putting up a fight at his confirmation hearings last week.

For the nomination to fail, several Republicans would have to flip because the GOP holds a 51-49 edge in the Senate. Two potential swing votes, Republican Sens. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, are still reviewing Kavanaugh’s record and haven’t said how they’re going to vote.

