LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One are on their way to help with Hurricane Florence. The urban search and rescue team based out of West Metro Fire Rescue are helping with the category 4 storm.

Nearly four dozen first responders from across Colorado left Lakewood Tuesday morning to head to North Carolina. They expect to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

The men and women from Task Force One are ready to go into the danger zone to help those most in need.

“It’s something that we’re sworn to do, it’s something we signed up to do, quite frankly it’s something that we’re the best at and we’re well trained to do so we’re prepared and ready to go in,” said a member of the team.

Given the strength of the storm it is unclear how long the recovery process will take or when they will return to Colorado.