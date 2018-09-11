  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Task Force One, Hurricane Florence, Local TV, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Metro Fire & Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One are on their way to help with Hurricane Florence. The urban search and rescue team based out of West Metro Fire Rescue are helping with the category 4 storm.

Nearly four dozen first responders from across Colorado left Lakewood Tuesday morning to head to North Carolina. They expect to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

co task force one 12vo frame 210 Colorado Task Force One Heads Into Path Of Hurricane Florence

(credit: CBS)

The men and women from Task Force One are ready to go into the danger zone to help those most in need.

co task force one 12vo frame 60 Colorado Task Force One Heads Into Path Of Hurricane Florence

(credit: CBS)

“It’s something that we’re sworn to do, it’s something we signed up to do, quite frankly it’s something that we’re the best at and we’re well trained to do so we’re prepared and ready to go in,” said a member of the team.

co task force one 12vo frame 270 Colorado Task Force One Heads Into Path Of Hurricane Florence

(credit: CBS)

Given the strength of the storm it is unclear how long the recovery process will take or when they will return to Colorado.

co task force one 12vo frame 1170 Colorado Task Force One Heads Into Path Of Hurricane Florence

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s