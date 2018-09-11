  • CBS4On Air

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for the man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue began on Tuesday.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

He was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash.

cody donahue3 Trial Begins For Man Accused In Death Of State Trooper Cody Donahue

Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Since Donahue’s death, Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalites for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

