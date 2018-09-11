CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for the man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue began on Tuesday.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

He was conducting a traffic investigation.

Gamez-Ruiz has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash.

Since Donahue’s death, Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalites for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.