DENVER (CBS4)– A carjacking suspect led police on a chase early Tuesday morning which ended up with the stolen car smashed into a garage.

Police in Denver are investigating after the chase that began near Federal Boulevard and 8th and ended with the crash near Federal Boulevard and Bayaud.

Officers tried to get the driver to stop by performing a PIT maneuver. Instead, the driver ended up in the garage.

The car’s owner was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect driver was arrested at the crash scene.