ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A mobile classroom that offers virtual reality education made stops at Arvada West High School and Golden.

“zSpace” provides technology in school districts around the country that allows students to dissect organs or dive into volcanoes in a virtual reality setting, according to organizers.

“Our platform allows you to go in a 360 degree environment and no matter what it never gets old to watch students stop talking because they are so engaged,” said Michael Carbenia, the Executive Director of Career and Technical Education.

Organizers say the program adds another benefit by allowing students to try experiments without spilling real chemicals or breaking material.