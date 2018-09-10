By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After mid and upper 80s along the Front Range over the weekend, most of the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will soar into the lower 90s on Monday and then stay in the 90s every day this week. It’s usually hot for the middle of September.

In fact, it should be hot enough on Tuesday (92°) and Wednesday (94°) to tie the record highs in Denver for September 11th and 12th.

It will also be dry virtually statewide all week. It’s possible a few very isolated thunderstorms may develop in the mountains later this week but Denver and the Urban Corridor should stay completely dry. Too dry! The fire danger will rise this week. Northwest Colorado is already under a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday and Wednesday.

