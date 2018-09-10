Filed Under:Ben Parker, Black Hawk, Isabella Parker, Jefferson County, Local TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman will spend the next decade behind bars for leaving her frail father home alone for more than a day.

Prosecutors say Isabella Parker, who was her father’s caretaker, went gambling in Black Hawk while her 87-year-old father was lying on a mat in his bedroom for 36 hours.

Isabella Parker (credit: Jefferson County)

Ben Parker did not have access to food or water during that time. He also was unable to sit or pull himself up. He was found by the housekeeper in a shirt and diaper, soaked in his own urine.

He died two months later.

A judge sentenced Parker to 10 years in prison on Monday.

