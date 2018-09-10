  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in a serious crash on Interstate 70 near Genesee in Jefferson County Monday afternoon. The crash closed all eastbound lanes and one lane going west.

All eastbound traffic was divereted to U.S. 6. It’s not clear when eastbound lanes will be reopened.

Officials say one person died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Details about how the crash happened have not been confirmed.

