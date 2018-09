DENVER (CBS4) – It was just a matter of time before Von Miller broke into the Top 50 for career sacks.

With his fifth career 3+sack game today vs. Seattle, Broncos LB @VonMiller moves into 48th place in NFL history with 86.5 career sacks. Only Justin Houston (7) has more 3+sack games than Miller since he entered the NFL in 2011. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 9, 2018

The star Broncos linebacker reached the milestone on Sunday during his monster game against the Seahawks. With his fifth career three-sack game he now has 86.5 career sacks.

Miller sacked quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter for his third sack of the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Have yourself a day Von Miller! #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 9, 2018

