Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Maria Empanada

Topping the list is Maria Empanada. Located at 1298 S. Broadway in Platt Park, the Latin American eatery is the highest rated empanada spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp.

The menu, which is dominated by empanadas, includes choices like the Beef Classico (ground beef, peppers, eggs and olives), the Gallega (tuna, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, parsley, olive oil and tomato sauce) and the Argentina (seared steak, eggs, red peppers and green onions). It also has breakfast and dessert empanadas.

Yelper Vicky S., who reviewed it on July 18, said, “Just popped in recently to try an empanada and I was very impressed. The space looks brand new and clean, the service was great and the food was fresh. Tried a spinach empanada for a very reasonable price. I was honestly surprised by how fresh and flavorful it tasted.”

2. Lazo Empanadas

Next up is Lazo Empanadas, situated at 1319 22nd St. near Coors Field. With 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the Argentine spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Empanadas include the spicy steak, the blue cheese and onions, the spinach and cheese, the barbecue chicken and the chicken Caprese. Top your meal with sauces like chimichurri, red hot and green. The eatery also offers salads, beers, wines and desserts.

Yelper Liliana V. wrote, “So good! The chorizo empanada was amazing. And the environment was great! Very friendly staff and good for the value and price.”

3. Empanada Express Grill

Empanada Express Grill, located at 4301 W. 44th Ave. in Berkeley, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan spot four stars out of 136 reviews.

On the menu, you’ll find empanadas like the Pabellon Criollo (beef, chicken or pork with beans and plantains), the Machaca (beef and eggs), the Reina Pepiada (chicken salad with avocado) and the Sweet Domino (black beans and sweet plantain). You can turn any empanada into an arepa, which puts the fillings onto a baked corn cake instead. It also offers plates and desserts. (See the full menu here.)

Yelp reviewer Ryan P. said, “The empanadas here were on point. I ordered a pork empanada and loved every bite of it. Perfectly crunchy and not too oily.”

